SBM Offshore’s Share Repurchase Program Progress

October 30, 2024 — 02:03 pm EDT

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.

SBM Offshore has reported on its ongoing EUR130 million share repurchase program, which seeks to reduce share capital and support management and employee share plans. As of October 30, 2024, the company has repurchased shares worth approximately EUR 69.96 million, completing 53.82% of the program. The transactions, conducted via Euronext Amsterdam and other platforms, are part of SBM’s strategy to manage its capital efficiently.

