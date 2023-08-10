News & Insights

SBM Offshore's H1 core profit misses estimates

August 10, 2023 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by Dina Kartit for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dutch oil and gas services firm SBM Offshore SBMO.AS reported on Thursday half-year directional earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) that missed consensus estimates and fell below the level seen a year earlier.

SBM's half-year directional EBITDA came in at $457 million, below the $526 million forecast in a company-compiled consensus and down 9% from the first half of 2022.

The group maintained its guidance for 2023.

