SBM Offshore's H1 core profit misses estimates

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dutch oil and gas services firm SBM Offshore SBMO.AS reported on Thursday half-year directional earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) that missed consensus estimates and fell below the level seen a year earlier.

SBM's half-year directional EBITDA came in at $457 million, below the $526 million forecast in a company-compiled consensus and down 9% from the first half of 2022.

The group maintained its guidance for 2023.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

