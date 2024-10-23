SBM Offshore Updates on Share Repurchase Program

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.

SBM Offshore has announced the details of its EUR130 million share repurchase program, with the aim of reducing share capital and supporting management and employee share programs. As of October 23, 2024, 51.35% of the program has been completed, with a cumulative repurchase amount of EUR66.76 million.

