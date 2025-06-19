SBM Offshore Signs Operations And Maintenance Contract With TotalEnergies Suriname B.V

(RTTNews) - SBM Offshore NV (SBFFY.PK) on Thursday said that it has signed an Operations and Maintenance or O&M contract with TotalEnergies EP Suriname B.V., an affiliate of TotalEnergies, for the FPSO GranMoru. The agreement will help in the development of the offshore oil field located in Block 58, Suriname, South America, the company added.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The Dutch manufacturer of floating production systems for offshore energy companies said that the contract includes services during the operational readiness phase leading up to first oil, and continues with full operations and maintenance support for a minimum period of two years post first oil, with options given for further extension of the contract.

SBM Offshore said that the agreement further strengthens its long-term strategic partnership with TotalEnergies and marks its debut as the first FPSO operator in Suriname.

