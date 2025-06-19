Markets

SBM Offshore Signs Operations And Maintenance Contract With TotalEnergies Suriname B.V

June 19, 2025 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SBM Offshore NV (SBFFY.PK) on Thursday said that it has signed an Operations and Maintenance or O&M contract with TotalEnergies EP Suriname B.V., an affiliate of TotalEnergies, for the FPSO GranMoru. The agreement will help in the development of the offshore oil field located in Block 58, Suriname, South America, the company added.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The Dutch manufacturer of floating production systems for offshore energy companies said that the contract includes services during the operational readiness phase leading up to first oil, and continues with full operations and maintenance support for a minimum period of two years post first oil, with options given for further extension of the contract.

SBM Offshore said that the agreement further strengthens its long-term strategic partnership with TotalEnergies and marks its debut as the first FPSO operator in Suriname.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.