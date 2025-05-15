Markets

SBM Offshore Q1 Revenue Jumps 27%; Backs Annual Outlook

May 15, 2025 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SBM Offshore N.V. (SBFFY.PK) Thursday said its directional revenue for the first quarter increased 27% to $1.103 billion from $871 million in the same period last year, driven by the Turnkey segment.

Directional Turnkey revenue was $627 million, 98% up from $316 million a year ago, reflecting the progress on FPSO GranMorgu and FPSO Jaguar, booked under the sale and operate model.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect full-year Directional revenue to be $4.9 billion. Fiscal 2025 Directional EBITDA, or Directional earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization outlook is maintained at around $1.55 billion.

SBM Offshore noted that Directional Reporting, represents a pro-forma accounting policy, which treats all lease contracts as operating leases and consolidates all co-owned investees related to lease contracts on a proportional basis based on percentage of ownership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.