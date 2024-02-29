SBM Offshore posts 38% revenue growth boosted by Liza Unity sale

Adds details on turnkey segment, EBITDA and outlook from paragraph 4

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Dutch oil and gas services company SBM Offshore SBMO.AS reported a 38% jump in full-year revenue on Thursday, driven by the November sale of its floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Liza Unity in Guyana.

The company, which leases, operates, builds and sells FPSO vessels to produce and transport crude and gas, generated directional revenue at a record high level of $4.53 billion last year, compared to $3.29 billion in 2022.

That slightly exceeded its $4.4 billion forecast from November.

The group attributed the strong performance to its turnkey segment, as revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services increased by 69% in 2023 with the sale of the Liza Unity vessel.

The start of front-end engineering and design work for FPSO Jaguar and "additional variation orders" on FPSO Prosperity - also in Guyana - further boosted annual turnkey revenue, the company said.

SBM Offshore calculates its results using a method of "directional reporting" which records payments made during the construction phase prior to a lease's execution as revenue.

The Amsterdam-based company said it sees a directional revenue of $3.5 billion for 2024, while analysts were expecting $3.16 billion according to a company-compiled consensus.

The group's directional core profit increased by 31% to $1.31 billion in 2023, in line with its earlier guidance of $1.30 billion.

(Reporting by Stéphanie Hamel in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

