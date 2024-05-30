News & Insights

SBM Offshore NV Continues Share Repurchase Program

May 30, 2024 — 02:22 am EDT

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.

SBM Offshore NV has disclosed details of its ongoing EUR 65 million share repurchase program, with the objective to reduce its share capital. As of May 29, 2024, the program has completed 33.76%, repurchasing shares at an average price of EUR 14.13. The company, a leader in offshore floating facilities, is committed to the responsible energy transition and sustainable energy production.

