SBM Offshore guides to full year 2023 profit roughly in line with 2022

February 23, 2023 — 01:06 am EST

Written by Agata Rybska and Greta Rosen Fondahn for Reuters ->

Feb 23(Reuters) - Dutch oil and gas services firm SBM Offshore SBMO.AS forecast on Thursday an annual revenue of above $2.9 billion for 2023, bringing its guidance for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to above $1 billion.

SBM's earnings for full year 2022 came roughly in line with the company-provided consensus.

