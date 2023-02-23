SBM Offshore FY IFRS Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Dutch-based SBM Offshore (SBFFY.PK), a provider of services to the offshore oil and gas industry, on Thursday reported that its profit for the year grew 13 percent, as revenues rose 31 percent, both on IFRS basis.

The Group's profit attributable to shareholders rose 13 percent to $450 million, while underlying profit attributable to shareholders grew 11 percent, both on IFRS basis. On the same basis, earnings per share rose to $2.53 from $2.18 last year.

Meanwhile, on directional basis, profit attributable to shareholders slid by 5 percent to $115 million, while underlying profit attributable to shareholders declined by 9 percent. On the same basis, earnings per share edged down to 65 cents from 66 cents last year.

Directional EBITDA for the year amounted to $1.01 billion compared to $931 million in the last year.

For the full year, the Group's IFRS revenue rose by 31 percent to $4.91 billion, while IFRS underlying revenue grew by 29 percent. Directional revenue rose 47 percent to $3.29 billion, while directional underlying revenue grew 42 percent.

Looking ahead, for the year 2023, the company said it expects directional EBITDA of above $1 billion, on directional revenue of about $2.9 billion.

