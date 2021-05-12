US Markets

SBM Offshore first-quarter revenues slip on weaker turnkey business

Juliette Portala. Reuters
Oil and gas services firm SBM Offshore on Wednesday reported a drop in first-quarter revenues, mainly due to a lower contribution from its turnkey business.

The Dutch company, which supplies floating oil and gas production vessels, posted revenues of $513 million in the quarter, down from $607 million a year earlier.

