SBM Offshore cuts revenue guidance for the year

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Oil and gas services company SBM Offshore SBMO.AS on Thursday revised its full-year revenue guidance, citing a deferral in the expected timing of partner entry into a floating production storage and offloading joint venture.

The Dutch company, which supplies floating oil and gas production vessels, now forecasts 2021 revenues of "above" $2.3 billion.

It had previously predicted revenues of around $2.6 billion for this year.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala ; editing by Jane Merriman)

