News & Insights

Stocks

SBM Offshore Advances Share Repurchase Program

November 20, 2024 — 04:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SBM Offshore has reported details of its EUR130 million share repurchase program, aiming to reduce share capital and provide shares for management and employee programs. As of November 20, 2024, the company has completed 58.71% of the program, repurchasing a cumulative amount of EUR76.3 million at an average price of EUR15.35 per share. The recent weekly transactions highlight continued progress in its share repurchase efforts.

For further insights into GB:0NIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.