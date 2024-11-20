SBM Offshore Advances Share Repurchase Program

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.
SBM Offshore has reported details of its EUR130 million share repurchase program, aiming to reduce share capital and provide shares for management and employee programs. As of November 20, 2024, the company has completed 58.71% of the program, repurchasing a cumulative amount of EUR76.3 million at an average price of EUR15.35 per share. The recent weekly transactions highlight continued progress in its share repurchase efforts.
