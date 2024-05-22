SBM Offshore Advances Share Repurchase Program

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.

SBM Offshore N.V. has reported on the progress of its €65 million share repurchase program, with 30.7% completed as of May 22, 2024. Since the start of the program on March 1, 2024, they have bought back 1,409,482 shares at an average price of €14.16 per share. The company specializes in offshore floating facilities and is committed to providing sustainable and affordable energy solutions.

