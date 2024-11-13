SBM Offshore Advances EUR130 Million Share Buyback

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.

SBM Offshore has reported progress on its EUR130 million share repurchase program, which aims to reduce share capital and support employee share plans. As of November 13, 2024, the company has completed 57.02% of the program, buying back shares at an average price of EUR 15.29. This update reflects SBM Offshore’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value while navigating the dynamic financial landscape.

