SBLK

SBLK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

March 14, 2023 — 04:47 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.27, changing hands as high as $22.91 per share. Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SBLK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.85 per share, with $33.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.50.

