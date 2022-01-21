SBLK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.85, changing hands as low as $20.03 per share. Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBLK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.55 per share, with $26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.38.

