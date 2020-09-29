SBK Holding buys Silcolux Investment's shares in Kiraca Holding for $82 mln -source

ANKARA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - SBK Holding has purchased Luxembourg-based Silcolux Investment's shares in Turkish conglomerate Kiraca Holding for $82 million to become a 45% shareholder of the company, a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

With the move, which was reported to Luxembourg authorities on Sept. 25, SBK Holding will become Kiraca Holding's main shareholder, the source said.

After the deal, SBK Holding will hold 45% of Kiraca Holding, while Inan Kirac will hold 42.5% and the Kirac family will hold the remaining 12.5%, the person added.

Kiraca Holding was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ebru Tuncay Editing by Dominic Evans)

