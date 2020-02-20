SBI's credit card business IPO to open on March 2

BENGALURU, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The $1.25 billion initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Cards and Payment Services, the credit card arm of State Bank of India (SBI) SBI.NS, will open on March 2, according to its prospectus.

The company plans to issue new shares worth 5 billion rupees and will offer up to 130.5 million shares for sale, the prospectus, dated Feb. 18, showed.

The bidding process will close on March 5.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

