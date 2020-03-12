SBI to invest $977 mln in troubled lender Yes Bank

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

The State Bank of India (SBI) said on Thursday it would invest 72.50 billion rupees ($977 million) for an initial stake in Yes Bank as part of a rescue deal for the troubled lender. SBI said on Thursday its stake in Yes Bank will remain within 49%.

Adds background

BENGALURU, March 12 (Reuters) - The State Bank of India (SBI) SBI.NS said on Thursday it would invest 72.50 billion rupees ($977 million) for an initial stake in Yes Bank YESB.NS as part of a rescue deal for the troubled lender.

The approval comes days after India placed its fifth-largest private sector lender under a moratorium following a serious deterioration in the lender's financial position.

The rescue plan for Yes Bank involves SBI, the country's largest lender, buying a stake in the troubled lender, with the Reserve Bank of India last week increasing the bank's authorised share capital to make way for a cash injection.

Last week, SBI said it would need to invest 24.5 billion rupees if it had to buy a 49% stake in the lender.

SBI said on Thursday its stake in Yes Bank will remain within 49% but did not offer further details. Yes Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yes Bank, weighed down by an increasing pile of bad debt, has struggled for months to raise the capital it needs to stay above regulatory requirements, without any success.

($1 = 74.2000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters