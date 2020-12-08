Cryptocurrencies

SBI Teams Up With Swiss SIX Exchange to Offer Institutional Crypto Services in Singapore

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
(nikkimeel/Shutterstock)

SBI Holdings, through its subsidiary SBI Digital Asset Holdings, has inked a deal with Switzerland’s SIX Digital Exchange to offer digital asset services for institutional investors in Singapore.

  • Announced Tuesday, the two firms have launched a joint venture to form a Singapore-based digital asset exchange and issuance platform, and a central securities depository (CSD).
  • The new entity is set to go live in 2022, subject to regulatory approvals from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
  • SBI, a Ripple investor and partner headquartered in Tokyo, said the joint venture is aimed to meet the demands of institutional investors for digital assets, and will offer digital asset custody, as well as other services.
  • SIX Digital Exchange is part of the SIX Group, which operates the primary Swiss stock exchange.
  • In order to support institutional clients, the firm will leverage its network in Switzerland and Europe, while SBI will do the same in the Asian marketplace.
  • “This important partnership with SBI Digital Asset Holdings … builds on our Zurich-based exchange and CSD and will allow us to provide services into the Asian market as well as open up the trading channel between Europe and APAC,” said Tim Grant, head of the SIX Digital Exchange.

See also: Ripple to Invest in Japan’s SBI Subsidiary MoneyTap

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    6 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular