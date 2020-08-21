SBI smashes Tier 2 rupee record

By Krishna Merchant

MUMBAI, Aug 21 (IFR) - State Bank of India kicked off its latest fundraising programme in style, printing the largest-ever subordinated bond in rupees as it strengthened an already strong capital ratio.

India's biggest public sector bank issued Rs89.31bn (US$1.2bn) of 15-year Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds, exceeding the previous record of Rs50bn. Despite the large size, the securities priced at an attractive 6.80%, with a call option after 10 years.

The deal’s success is good news for India’s banks. Many are lining up bond offerings after the central bank announced a one-off window earlier this month allowing banks to restructure loans hit by the Covid-19 pandemic without immediately recognising them as bad debts.

“Other public sector banks are contemplating to sell subordinated and Additional Tier 1 bonds after SBI’s successful issuance,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director at JM Financial.

Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Canara Bank are planning to raise up to Rs40bn combined from Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 bonds, according to market sources. The perpetual notes will have a call option after five years.

SBI also has board approval to sell up to Rs40bn of AT1 capital. Government approval is pending.

Long-only investors, including state-run Life Insurance Corp and Employees' Provident Fund Organization are understood to have taken up a substantial part of SBI’s latest issue, which received bids totalling Rs132.89bn. Mutual funds also participated.

STATE SUPPORT

Indian public sector banks will need Rs1.9trn–Rs2.1trn in external capital over the next two years to restore loss-absorbing buffers as the Covid-19 crisis erodes asset quality. Non-performing loans are expected to rise to 14.5% of banking assets by March 2022 from 11.0% as of March 2020, which will drive up credit costs, Moody's said in a note on August 21.

"The most likely source of capital to plug these capital shortfalls is the government, despite its completion of a large recapitalisation just a few months ago," wrote Moody's. The government has yet to announce such plans, but sources say some public sector banks have made requests for more capital.

The stock market is an option for some banks, but analysts expect the government to resist dilution while bank valuations are depressed.

The Reserve Bank of India is allowing lenders to restructure loans hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in part to head off a sudden spike in non-performing assets once the six-month moratorium on loan repayments ends on August 31.

The restructuring scheme has given banks an opportunity to build capital buffers while they delay the full recognition of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on loan portfolios, said Fitch in a note dated August 11.

However, for state-owned banks, the RBI’s move is likely to be insufficient to mitigate risks without further capital support from the government. Banks still have to set aside 10% provisions for restructured loans under the scheme. Fitch warned that state-owned banks would struggle to maintain a 6.125% common equity Tier 1 ratio under a high-stress scenario.

SBI's overall capital adequacy ratio was 13.4% at the end of June, well above regulatory requirement of 11.50% as of September 30. It reported a CET1 ratio of 10.14%.

“Since it is a systematically important bank, it needs to maintain higher capital than 11.50%,” Anil Gupta, vice-president – financial sector at Icra said. The Tier 2 bond offering will increase the capital adequacy ratio by around 50bp to 13.9%, according to analysts.

In July, SBI’s board approved plans to raise Rs210.15bn of Tier 2 bonds. The lender plans to use Rs110.15bn of proceeds to redeem Tier 2 notes of the same amount with call dates in fiscal year 2021 and the remainder to grow its balance sheet. The lender posted an 81% increase in net profit for the June quarter to Rs41.9bn compared to a year ago.

SBI Capital Markets was the arranger for the deal. The Tier 2 notes are rated AAA by Care and Crisil Ratings.

(This story will appear in the August 22 issue of IFR Magazine)

