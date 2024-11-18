SBI RHEOS HIFUMI’s Asset Growth in October 2024

SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. (JP:165A) has released an update.

SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. reported a significant growth in its balance of assets under management, reaching JPY 1,339.4 billion by the end of October 2024, an increase of JPY 16.4 billion over the past two months. This growth reflects robust performance across publicly and privately offered investment trusts.

