News & Insights

Stocks

SBI RHEOS HIFUMI’s Asset Growth in October 2024

November 18, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. (JP:165A) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. reported a significant growth in its balance of assets under management, reaching JPY 1,339.4 billion by the end of October 2024, an increase of JPY 16.4 billion over the past two months. This growth reflects robust performance across publicly and privately offered investment trusts.

For further insights into JP:165A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.