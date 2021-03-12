Cryptocurrencies

SBI Is Offering Shareholders Option of Getting XRP as Reward for 2nd Year

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
(nikkimeel/Shutterstock)

Japan-based financial-services company SBI Holdings said it will give its shareholders the option of receiving the embattled XRP cryptocurrency as a benefit for the second year in a row.

  • In an announcement Friday, SBI Holdings said shareholders with 100 or more shares can receive XRP worth 2,500 yen ($22.92) as a way of thanking them for their support.
  • The amount of XRP given to holders will be determined on June 30, and shareholders will have until May 31 to apply for the perk.
  • SBI’s support of XRP is a sign of the digital token’s continued strong fan base in Japan, which is in contrast to its position in the U.S. where most exchanges have stopped trading in the cryptocurrency.
  • In December,  the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) sued XRP’s issuer, Ripple Labs, claiming XRP is an unregistered security. 

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    Mar 4, 2021

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular