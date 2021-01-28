SBI Holdings, Sumitomo Mitsui FG to launch a digitalized stock exchange - sources

Contributor
Yuki Nitta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japanese financial firms SBI Holdings 8473.T and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T will launch a digitalized stock exchange to provide an alternative trading platform to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, sources said on Thursday.

As a preparatory step, the two companies will set up a joint venture in March, with SBI investing 60% and SMFG 40%, one of the sources said. The sources declined to be identified as the talks are still private.

