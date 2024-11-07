SBI Holdings Shows Strong Growth in 2024 Interim Results

SBI Holdings (JP:8473) has released an update.

SBI Holdings reports a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with revenue increasing by 17.6% and profit attributable to owners rising by 20.6% compared to the previous year. This growth reflects the company’s strategic initiatives and efficient operational management. Investors may find the company’s improved earnings per share figures encouraging.

