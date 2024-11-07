News & Insights

Stocks

SBI Holdings Shows Strong Growth in 2024 Interim Results

November 07, 2024 — 09:55 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SBI Holdings (JP:8473) has released an update.

SBI Holdings reports a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with revenue increasing by 17.6% and profit attributable to owners rising by 20.6% compared to the previous year. This growth reflects the company’s strategic initiatives and efficient operational management. Investors may find the company’s improved earnings per share figures encouraging.

For further insights into JP:8473 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBHGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.