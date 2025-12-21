SBI Holdings (SBHGF) Price Target Decreased by 48.50% to 21.56

The average one-year price target for SBI Holdings (OTCPK:SBHGF) has been revised to $21.56 / share. This is a decrease of 48.50% from the prior estimate of $41.87 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.48 to a high of $24.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.08% from the latest reported closing price of $26.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBI Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBHGF is 0.21%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 36,800K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,470K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,933K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,863K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBHGF by 33.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,446K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBHGF by 17.04% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,780K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBHGF by 32.91% over the last quarter.

TRWAX - Transamerica International Equity A holds 1,766K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBHGF by 38.37% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

