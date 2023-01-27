US Markets
SBI Holdings says to launch tender offer for Morningstar Japan

January 27, 2023 — 01:43 am EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan's SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T said on Friday it would launch a tender offer for Morningstar Japan KK 4765.T for 439 yen a share and spending of 4.39 billion yen ($33.75 million).

Morningstar Japan expressed agreement with SBI's plan in a separate statement.

($1 = 130.0800 yen)

