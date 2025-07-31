SBI Holdings Profit Surges In Q1

Markets
(RTTNews) - SBI Holdings, Inc. (SBHGF.PK), Thursday announced first-quarter financial results, reporting profit of 81,968 million yen, compared to 38,436 million yen, last year.

Earnings attributable to owners of the company surged to 260.96 yen per share from 70.38 yen per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter stood at 443,189 million yen compared to 330,541 million yen in the previous year.

Tuesday, SBI's stock closed at $36.97, down 5.71 percent on the OTC Markets.

