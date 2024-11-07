News & Insights

SBI Holdings Announces Interim Dividend for FY 2025

November 07, 2024 — 09:56 pm EST

SBI Holdings (JP:8473) has released an update.

SBI Holdings has announced an interim dividend of JPY 30 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, maintaining the same dividend per share as the previous year. The company aims to distribute approximately 30% of its profit before income tax from its Financial Services Business as dividends, excluding extraordinary factors. The year-end dividend will be determined based on the full-year business performance.

