SBI Holdings and Albilad Capital Forge Investment Partnership

SBI Holdings has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Albilad Capital to offer new investment opportunities through ETFs and mutual funds in Saudi Arabia and Japan. This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing economic collaboration between the two countries, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment. The agreement allows investors to access stocks and assets from each other’s markets, fostering mutual understanding and economic growth.

