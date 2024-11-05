News & Insights

Stocks

SBI Global Asset Management Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

November 05, 2024 — 04:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Morningstar Japan K.K. (JP:4765) has released an update.

SBI Global Asset Management Co., Ltd. has reported a 15% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reaching 5,738 million yen. Operating profit also rose by 8.1%, and profit attributable to owners of the parent saw a 4.9% increase. Despite these gains, the company has yet to determine its financial forecasts and dividend policy for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

