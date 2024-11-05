SBI Global Asset Management Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

Morningstar Japan K.K. (JP:4765) has released an update.

SBI Global Asset Management Co., Ltd. has reported a 15% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reaching 5,738 million yen. Operating profit also rose by 8.1%, and profit attributable to owners of the parent saw a 4.9% increase. Despite these gains, the company has yet to determine its financial forecasts and dividend policy for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

For further insights into JP:4765 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.