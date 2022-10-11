SBI gets regulatory approval to take majority of Shinsei Bank

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japanese online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T said on Tuesday that a unit had received regulatory approval for a bank holding-company licence, allowing it to take a majority stake in Shinsei Bank Ltd 8303.T.

SBI Regional Bank Holdings Co obtained approval to operate as a bank holding company from the Financial Services Agency and plans to buy an additional 2.5 million shares in Shinsei Bank by March 31 to increases its stake to 50.05%, SBI said in a statement.

SBI raised its stake in the midsize Japanese lender last year to about 48% from about 20% previously as part of a $1 billion deal. It has said it plans to take a majority stake in Shinsei eventually, aiming to create a major banking group.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.