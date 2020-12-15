SBI Financial Acquires Institutional Crypto Desk B2C2
SBI Financial Services has acquired cryptocurrency trading platform B2C2, Reuters reported Monday.
- The Japanese firm said it will leverage B2C2’s crypto rails for mainstream financial institutions.
- Reuters reports that SBI Holdings is now the first major financial firm to own a crypto desk.
- SBI acquired a $30 million minority stake in B2C2 this summer. It has been offering clients access to B2C2’s trading portal ever since.
- SBI subsidiaries have shown a penchant for crypto projects including security token offerings and digital asset exchange partnerships. The group offers shareholder payouts in XRP.
Related Stories
- Bitcoin News Roundup for Dec. 8, 2020
- Grayscale Sees a New Group of Ethereum-First Investors
- Institutional Bitcoin Shop NYDIG Raises $150M for Twin Crypto Funds
- Why a $631B Asset Manager Just Changed Its Mind on Bitcoin
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.