Cryptocurrencies

SBI Financial Acquires Institutional Crypto Desk B2C2

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
B2C2 founder Max Boonen

SBI Financial Services has acquired cryptocurrency trading platform B2C2, Reuters reported Monday.

  • The Japanese firm said it will leverage B2C2’s crypto rails for mainstream financial institutions.
  • Reuters reports that SBI Holdings is now the first major financial firm to own a crypto desk.
  • SBI acquired a $30 million minority stake in B2C2 this summer. It has been offering clients access to B2C2’s trading portal ever since.
  • SBI subsidiaries have shown a penchant for crypto projects including security token offerings and digital asset exchange partnerships. The group offers shareholder payouts in XRP.

