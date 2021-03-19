SBI Crypto Opens Mining Pool Services to the Masses

The general public can now access SBI Crypto’s mining pool services.

Following a limited release earlier this year, mining pool services will now be available to both institutions and individual customers, the wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate SBI Holdings said in a press release on Friday.

“While many of the developed features target institutional customers, the service is also available to individual customers as well,” the firm said.

Starting on Friday, new users can gain access to the mining pool services by requesting an account, while access will be open for all without requests starting next month, the press release said.

Ranked 11th, the SBI Crypto’s mining pool currently generates a hash power of around 1.1 exa hashes per second (EH/s). The firm has been self-mining digital assets in overseas mining farms since August 2017.

