Cryptocurrencies

SBI Crypto Opens Mining Pool Services for the Masses

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published

The general public can now access SBI Crypto’s mining pool services.

  • Following a limited release earlier this year, mining pool services will now be available to both institutions and individual customers, the wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate SBI Holdings said in a press release on Friday.
  • “While many of the developed features target institutional customers, the service is also available to individual customers as well,” the firm said.
  • Starting from Friday, new users can avail of services by requesting an account, while access will be open for all without requests from April 2021, the press release said.
  • Ranked 11th, the SBI Crypto’s mining pool currently generates a hash power of around 1.1 exa hashes per second (EH/s). The firm has been self-mining digital assets in overseas mining farms since August 2017.

Also read: SBI Is Offering Shareholders Option of Getting XRP as Reward for 2nd Year

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular