SBI CEO says worth pursuing option to take Shinsei private to return public funds

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUNKO FUJITA

SBI Holdings Inc Chief Executive Yoshitaka Kitao said on Wednesday it's worth pursuing the option of taking Shinsei Bank Ltd private to return public funds totalling 350 billion yen.

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T Chief Executive Yoshitaka Kitao said on Wednesday it's worth pursuing the option of taking Shinsei Bank Ltd 8303.T private to return public funds totalling 350 billion yen.

Kitao made the comment after the online financial conglomerate completed a tender offer for Shinsei Bank, raising its stake in the mid-sized lender to 47.77% from about 20%.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters