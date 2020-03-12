SBI board approves $977 mln for Yes Bank stake buy

BENGALURU, March 12 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS said on Thursday its board has approved the purchase of 7.25 billion shares worth 72.50 billion rupees ($977.09 million) in Yes Bank YESB.NS as part of an initial phase of a rescue deal for the troubled lender.

SBI, the country's largest lender, said its stake in Yes Bank will remain within 49%.

($1 = 74.2000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

