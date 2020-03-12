SBI board approves $977 mln for Yes Bank stake buy

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

State Bank of India said on Thursday its board has approved the purchase of 7.25 billion shares worth 72.50 billion rupees ($977.09 million) in Yes Bank as part of an initial phase of a rescue deal for the troubled lender.

BENGALURU, March 12 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS said on Thursday its board has approved the purchase of 7.25 billion shares worth 72.50 billion rupees ($977.09 million) in Yes Bank YESB.NS as part of an initial phase of a rescue deal for the troubled lender.

SBI, the country's largest lender, said its stake in Yes Bank will remain within 49%.

($1 = 74.2000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters