SBH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.72, changing hands as high as $15.91 per share. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBH's low point in its 52 week range is $11.46 per share, with $23.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.91.

