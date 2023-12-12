SBH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.40, changing hands as high as $11.62 per share. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBH's low point in its 52 week range is $7.21 per share, with $18.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.47.

