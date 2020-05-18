SBGSF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Schneider Electric (Symbol: SBGSF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.58, changing hands as high as $93.15 per share. Schneider Electric shares are currently trading up about 10.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBGSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBGSF's low point in its 52 week range is $69.16 per share, with $110.3002 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.15.

