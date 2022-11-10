SBGSF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Schneider Electric (Symbol: SBGSF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.34, changing hands as high as $143.95 per share. Schneider Electric shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBGSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBGSF's low point in its 52 week range is $107 per share, with $202.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.38.

