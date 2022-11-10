SBGSF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Schneider Electric (Symbol: SBGSF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.34, changing hands as high as $143.95 per share. Schneider Electric shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBGSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SBGSF's low point in its 52 week range is $107 per share, with $202.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.38.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Best High Yield Stocks
Funds Holding SSL
SCLE market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.