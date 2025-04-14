$SBGI stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SBGI stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,091,941 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SBGI:
$SBGI Insider Trading Activity
$SBGI insiders have traded $SBGI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID D SMITH (Executive Chairman) has made 16 purchases buying 914,259 shares for an estimated $13,237,345 and 0 sales.
$SBGI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $SBGI stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALDEN GLOBAL CAPITAL LLC removed 740,021 shares (-89.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,943,938
- CARRONADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 355,419 shares (+418.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,736,462
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 336,914 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,437,791
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 167,107 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,697,106
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 147,535 shares (-67.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,381,214
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 128,914 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,080,671
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 123,046 shares (+24.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,985,962
$SBGI Government Contracts
We have seen $140,271 of award payments to $SBGI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FRIDAY NIGHT RIVALS ADVERTISMENTS: $60,000
- SONIC FRIDAY NIGHT RIVALS PARTNERSHIP MARKETING PROGRAM FOR THE SC ARMY NATIONAL GUARD RECRUITING AND RETEN...: $24,850
- FOX17 TITAN GAME ADS: $19,996
- EP/TOWERSITE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE: OCTOBER 1, 2024- SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 REQUESTOR: ERNESTO C NAVARRO POP D...: $11,087
- WBAMC MEDEVAC COMM SYSTEM TOWER LEASE: $9,223
