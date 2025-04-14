Stocks
$SBGI stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 14, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

April 14, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$SBGI stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,091,941 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SBGI:

$SBGI Insider Trading Activity

$SBGI insiders have traded $SBGI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID D SMITH (Executive Chairman) has made 16 purchases buying 914,259 shares for an estimated $13,237,345 and 0 sales.

$SBGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $SBGI stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SBGI Government Contracts

We have seen $140,271 of award payments to $SBGI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

