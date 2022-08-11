SBGI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.09, changing hands as high as $25.27 per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBGI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.89 per share, with $33.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.21.

