$SBET stock is up 42% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SBET stock has now risen 42% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $271,730,002 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SBET:
$SBET Insider Trading Activity
$SBET insiders have traded $SBET stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROB PHYTHIAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 44,640 shares for an estimated $299,980
- ROBERT MICHAEL DELUCIA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,440 shares for an estimated $49,996
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SBET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $SBET stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VALUE BASE LTD. removed 73,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,243
- TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 29,263 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,851
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 26,951 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,842
- CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC removed 24,885 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,030
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 13,621 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,963
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 12,533 shares (-73.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,647
- STATE STREET CORP removed 10,175 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,960
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $SBET on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.