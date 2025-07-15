$SBET stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SBET stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,632,614,365 of trading volume.

$SBET Insider Trading Activity

$SBET insiders have traded $SBET stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROB PHYTHIAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 44,640 shares for an estimated $299,980

ROBERT MICHAEL DELUCIA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,440 shares for an estimated $49,996

$SBET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $SBET stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

