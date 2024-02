MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's dominant bank lender Sberbank SBER.MM said in a statement on Wednesday that its net profit in 2023 had totalled 1.5 trillion roubles, up more than five-fold on the previous year.

The bank's net profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 359.7 billion rubles, the bank said.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

