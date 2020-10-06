Sberbank to boost remote working in virus-affected regions -Ifax

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM on Tuesday said it would move up to 70% of its staff to remote working in regions with a high incidence of coronavirus infections, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia's daily tally of new coronavirus cases rose to its highest since May 11 on Tuesday as authorities reported 11,615 new infections, including 4,082 in Moscow.

