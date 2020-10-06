Sberbank to boost remote working in virus-affected regions -Ifax

Contributor
Maxim Rodionov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's largest lender Sberbank on Tuesday said it would move up to 70% of its staff to remote working in regions with a high incidence of coronavirus infections, the Interfax news agency reported.

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM on Tuesday said it would move up to 70% of its staff to remote working in regions with a high incidence of coronavirus infections, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia's daily tally of new coronavirus cases rose to its highest since May 11 on Tuesday as authorities reported 11,615 new infections, including 4,082 in Moscow.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More