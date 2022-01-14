Sberbank shares fall more than 8%, hit by broad sell-off

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM fall more than 8% on the day on Friday, underperforming the broader market as they took a hit from a massive sell-off that buffeted Russian bonds, stocks and the rouble.

Sberbank shares, one of the most liquid on the Russian market, fell to 249.20 roubles ($3.25), their lowest since late November 2020.

Shares in its closest rival VTB VTBR.MM dropped 5%, also underperforming the MOEX stock market index .IMOEX which was down 3.5% by 1355 GMT.

($1 = 76.6650 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

