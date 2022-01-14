Sberbank shares fall more than 8%, hit by broad sell-off

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank fall more than 8% on the day on Friday, underperforming the broader market as they took a hit from a massive sell-off that buffeted Russian bonds, stocks and the rouble.

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM fall more than 8% on the day on Friday, underperforming the broader market as they took a hit from a massive sell-off that buffeted Russian bonds, stocks and the rouble.

Sberbank shares, one of the most liquid on the Russian market, fell to 249.20 roubles ($3.25), their lowest since late November 2020.

Shares in its closest rival VTB VTBR.MM dropped 5%, also underperforming the MOEX stock market index .IMOEX which was down 3.5% by 1355 GMT.

($1 = 76.6650 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters