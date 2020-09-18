Sberbank says foreigners' holdings fall to 43.75%

Corrects figure to 43.75%, not 43.5%

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The share of foreigners holding capital in Sberbank SBER.MM, Russia's largest lender, has fallen to 43.75%, Bella Zlatkis, the deputy chairman of the bank's executive board, said on Friday.

The share of foreigners holding capital in the bank had been above 44% in recent years.

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jason Neely)

