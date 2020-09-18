Sberbank says foreigners' holdings fall to 43.75%

Contributor
Tatiana Voronova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The share of foreigners holding capital in Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, has fallen to 43.75%, Bella Zlatkis, the deputy chairman of the bank's executive board, said on Friday.

Corrects figure to 43.75%, not 43.5%

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The share of foreigners holding capital in Sberbank SBER.MM, Russia's largest lender, has fallen to 43.75%, Bella Zlatkis, the deputy chairman of the bank's executive board, said on Friday.

The share of foreigners holding capital in the bank had been above 44% in recent years.

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jason Neely)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters