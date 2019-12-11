Sberbank lists possible future IPOs for companies it co-owns - RIA

Russian state lender Sberbank said on Wednesday it saw the potential for companies including Yandex.market, Visionlabs, Rambler, Citymobil and Delivery Club to hold initial public offerings in the next three to five years, the RIA news agency reported.

Sberbank owns direct or indirect stakes in those companies.

