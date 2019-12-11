Sberbank lists possible future IPOs for companies it co-owns - RIA

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russian state lender Sberbank SBER.MM said on Wednesday it saw the potential for companies including Yandex.market, Visionlabs, Rambler, Citymobil and Delivery Club to hold initial public offerings in the next three to five years, the RIA news agency reported.

Sberbank owns direct or indirect stakes in those companies.

(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Anton Zverev; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens)

